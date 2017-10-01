The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, has said those who kill indiscriminately, in the name of Allah would go to hell.



The Sultan, on Friday also condemned killing fellow human beings, while chanting“Allahu Akbar with the belief that they are fulfilling God’s injunction



Delivering the 9th Dignity of Man Lecture at the 57 Founders’ Day celebration at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Abubakar said it was a huge lie for people to nurse such belief, stressing that human life should be protected even if the person is not a Muslim.









He added that the dignity of man covers all human beings including Muslims, Christians, Hindus and others.







Sultan Abubakar emphasized that people described as Fulani who go about killing people are criminals and not herdsmen" We don't call them herdsmen” he remarked.









He asked Muslims to project and apply the best values of Islamic civilization at “these very trying moments of the clamour for restructuring".









"Human dignity is God-given. Any society where the sanctity of life is not protected cannot be said to be civilized.







In other words, the sanctity of human life, the honour conferred in the human person and the investment in the development of the human person are the metrics to measure human civilization.









"This promotion and protection of human life and dignity can only come through education. Education holds the key to development, and development is people centered and people driven” he said.