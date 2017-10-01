Victim's hand

Nigerians have been urged to stop eating monkeys, bushmeat and dead animals to avoid contracting Monkey Pox disease.



The Ministry of Health gave the advise on Thursday following the outbreak of the disease in Bayelsa state, Southern Nigeria.





A medical doctor and no fewer than 10 persons have been reportedly quarantined in the state as a result of the virus.



Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, said the disease neither had a cure nor a vaccine, noting, however, that there was no cause for alarm as it was mild.





"He (Adewole) said the virus was mild and there was no known treatment and no preventive vaccines, hence the public should be at alert and avoid crowded places as much as possible,” he said.





"He advised the public to avoid eating dead animals, bushmeat and particularly bush monkeys.”





The minister also revealed that test samples had been sent to the World Health Organisation (laboratory) in Senegal but the result was still being awaited.



