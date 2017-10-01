



Minister of state for Education, Anthony Anwukah, has been flown to the US for medical treatment.







Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this at a press briefing to commemorate World Teachers Day in Abuja, October 3rd.









"Please permit me to ask us to say a minute prayer for the minister of state who is away in the US to receive medical treatment for an illness,”Adamu said at the press briefing.







Unconfirmed reports have it that Anwukah attended the federal executive council meeting two weeks ago wearing a cervical collar.







His medical trip comes less than two months after President Buhari returned from his medical vacation in the UK.