Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 / comment : 0


Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung was in the UK last night to show support to Nigerian-British heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, as he defended his title in a fight with Carlos Takam. Posting the photos on social media, the Minister wrote

I posed for a photograph with IBF Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State Her Excellency Mrs Yetunde Onanuga after the fight in Principality Stadium Cardiff, UK.
Anthony Joshua successfully defended his world title through a technical knockout against Carlos Takam in Cardiff

The fight was stopped in round 10 after Joshua gave challenger Takam a deep cut above the eye.

Takam has since requested for a rematch, blaming the referee for ending the bout prematurely.

