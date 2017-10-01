



The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh.







A court official confided in punch's correspondent that Metuh's legal team filed the draft subpoena before Justice Okon Abang shortly after the Monday's proceedings.







The court official said the judge signed the subpoena after retiring to his chambers at the end of Monday’s proceedings.





The source , however , indicated that Jonathan ’s court appearance on Wednesday would be dependent on whether or not he would be served with the subpoena signed by the judge between Monday and today (Tuesday).







It was learnt that the Abuja home of the ex - President was indicated on the subpoena as his service address .







The source said,“I can authoritatively tell you that Metuh's legal team filed the subpoena before the judge on Monday and the judge signed the subpoena promptly after the proceedings on Monday.







"The judge indicated in the subpoena that the former President should appear in court on Wednesday.







"But whether or not the former President would appear in court on Wednesday would be dependent on if the court bailiff will be able to serve him at his home in Abuja between Monday and the end of Tuesday . ”





Metuh, through his lead counsel , Dr . Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN ), told the court on Monday that he would seek to subpoena the ex- President as a witness.