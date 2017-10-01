Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Olisa Metuh today i Abuja







Jonathan was issued a subpoena to appear before the court on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, by Justice Okon Abang.







The former president is to appear as a defence witness in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the former spokesperson of the PDP.





