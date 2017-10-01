Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Justice Abang Orders Goodluck Jonathan To Appear In Court Today
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, October 25, 2017 / comment : 0


Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Olisa Metuh today i Abuja


Jonathan was issued a subpoena to appear before the court on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, by Justice Okon Abang.


The former president is to appear as a defence witness in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the former spokesperson of the PDP.


Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million out of the $2.1 billion dollars arms fund from the former National Security Adviser to the former president, retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú