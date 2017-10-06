



Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage has voiced her opinion on the topical issue of gender inequality.



The Mavins/ROC signee, in a recent interview, Tiwa said women have been stigmatised for too long in the society. "You are wrong whether you are right or wrong in a situation, especially in the relationship.







We have been taught, a woman owns the house” she said. The mother of one said the fact that a woman has to work twice as hard as her male counterparts is a sad reality.







She said:“It’s a reality. I’m not going to say I'm completely comfortable with it but it is what it is. You have to deal with it.









If it means you have to work 10 times harder than your male counterparts, don’t complain about it, do what you have to do.







We all celebrate people like Oprah and Mo Abudu and we don't actually realise what they have to do to get to that point.







"They probably had to do 20 times more what the male counterparts had to do. But Once you get there, you don’t complain about how you got there.









So, whatever it is you have to do as a female, you just have to get it done.









"I also don’t think men and women are equal, I don’t think that’s how God created us, especially in the household anyway.









"So I think as females when we realise that we can be strong in our career, when we are home we have to realise that the man is the head of the house"









Speculations have surrounded the status of Savage’s marriage since news of her reconciliation with estranged husband made the rounds.









Tiwa confirmed all is well when she was questioned about it saying, “We are doing what we are doing privately and it’s going to stay private".







Tiwa Savage recently made BBC’s 100 inspirational and innovative women for 2017 alongside eight other African women, including the Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sir leaf.



