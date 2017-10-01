



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would await Court of Appeal’s decision on latest suit over Sen. Dino Melaye’s recall before taking further steps on it.









The commission disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night in Abuja by Solomon Soyebi, a National Commissioner and its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.









INEC had in its amended timetable and schedule of activities on the recall of Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District at the Senate, planned to issue the notice for signatures verification on Tuesday.









The amendment of the timetable was made pursuant to an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja.









In its judgment in a suit filed by Melaye to stop the recall process, the court dismissed the action and ordered INEC to serve him personally with his constituents’ petition for his recall and all accompanying documents.











The court directed that the documents must be served on Melaye at least two weeks to the commencement of the exercise to enable him to prepare adequately for the verification.









Meanwhile, the commission stated that all attempts to serve the senator had been futile as he had made himself unavailable.









The commission added that as a result of Melaye's refusal to accept service of the petition, it had not been able to proceed with the process as earlier scheduled.









According to it, service of the documents on Melaye has become a condition precedent to continuing the exercise.