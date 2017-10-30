Many were feared dead and scores injured when multiple bomb attacks hit Maiduguri yesterday.



The incidents occurred about 8:50 pm in Muna Garage general area in Jere Local Government Area of Maiduguri.



According to a CJTF source, the first bomber blew up himself at Muna Garage park, killing scores and injuring six.



The second occurred inside IDP camp, injuring about 10 people while the third occurred along Gomboru Ngala road.



"So far, information reveals that the first bomber at Muna garage park entrance killed 13 people and injured six others while the second bomber inside IDP camp injured 10 people," the CJTF source said on phone last night.



A rescue worker said the casualty figure could be far higher and the Muna Garage general area was not safe for rescue workers at night.