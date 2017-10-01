



Police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one Michael Edet who raped a serving corps member (name not mentioned) after breaking into her residence in Ekpri Obutong in the Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State.





It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday at about 11 pm at Block A 6, Obutong Estate in Ekpri -Obutong when the residents were fast asleep.





One of the victim's neighbours, who doesn't want to be names, said the suspect broke into the house of the corps member at about 11 pm on Friday and allegedly raped her before carting away her valuables, including phones and cash.





She said, "As you can see, these houses don't have burglar proof bars. It is just the glass and anyone can enter at any time. We live in a very dangerous environment and we have been facing serious security challenges in this estate.





"This is not the first time they are raping women in this place. It is quite unfortunate that this time, it is a visitor (corps member) that was the victim.





"We learnt that she had been moved to Calabar because as we speak, she is still in shock. But we are also happy that the police did a good job by apprehending the culprit. We believe that justice will be served"





Also, another corps member, named withheld, said that his colleague recognised the suspect because he stayed for close to 30 minutes in her house.





She told us that she recognised the suspect's voice and the shoes he wore, but she is still in shock about what happened to her. She was glad he has been arrested, he said.





A police source said the suspect went into hiding after recognising that he had been recognised, adding that he was eventually apprehended at Akpabuyo.





The police said the suspect was a popular petroleum dealer in the area with a wife who recently put to bed.





When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer , Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident , adding that the suspect had been arrested and was already in the police custody.





She said, "It is true. We have arrested the suspect and he has been identified by his victim as the person who broke into his house that fateful night".



