



A man was so distraught when his wife gave birth to conjoined twin baby boys that he became temporarily insane.



Mr Obinna Ugwuoke, from Ebonyi state, and his wife Mrs Amarachi Ugwoke welcomed their sons at First Covenant Hospital in Satellite Town, Lagos on the 8th of May 2 017.







The couple, who have two other children, were shocked when they saw that their sons were joined at the stomach and it took a toll on the husband.





The boys have four separate legs, two separate heads, and four hands but are fused from the chest down to the stomach. They have been named James and John.

The parents are awaiting a surgery to separate their sons and their parish has begun raising money to help pay for the medical expenses.