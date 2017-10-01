On July 5, 2017, a Facebook user, named Joshua Kayode, made a post on his Facebook account, Kayode in the post, reminisced about his death, the unrest happenings in the world among others.



Almost three months after, precisely October, he's dead. His friend, confirmed his death online. His July 5 sensational post reads;



"One day Mr joshua kayode. will be no more either u believe it or not, People who love me will cry, People who never wished me well, Will yet feel bad.



My pictures will be used on FaceBook, BBM, Whatsapp and Twitter, Instagram, There will be thousands of comments on them from people who knew me and from people who really wished they came in contact with me.





There will be no more status update,No more broadcast, Dp will not be changing again. You will call my phone and I will never pick up, drop thousands of text that will be unread by me, then there will no longer be me.





If you loved me,How wud you feel that day????? If you HATED me,How wud you feel???? If I had PLEAD for help from you, and you turned me down,Tell me, how you will feel? If we had unsettled dispute.



What would you be crying for??? Looking at the happenings in the world, I think we should live right & Be right, love, care n support one another. We all got no duplicate.



Make peace always, because you never know when your last”Breath”will be. PLEASE HAVE A RETHINK! MAY WE ALL LIVE LONG AND NOT DIE UNTIMELY AMEN”





His friend Hanafi Abdul Avz Al-misiri who shared news of his death, wrote; “I am speechless.



"A little above two months after you made this historic heavenly statement about yourself, death hounded you from this world.



Our path crossed in 2011/2012 when we were serving in Brass, Bayelsa State. You are such an affable, generous man with a pure heart. With Kayode, no sad moment on Brass Island.



