



The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested one Emmanuel Ezeugwu for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker in the state.





The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, announced the arrest of Ezeugwu in a statement, saying that he had last Sunday at about 3:00 am picked the commercial sex worker from a red light zone in the metropolis and took her to his No 16 Onuasata, Ogui Enugu resident to have fun.







Ezeugwu, a final year student of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Enugu and a native of Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area, had bargained to pass the night with the deceased sex worker on a financial understanding of N4,000, according to Amaraizu.





"Ezeugwu disclosed that before then he had drank to his fill and they all went home and that on arrival and because it was already getting late, he demanded that they set into the business of the day,” Amaraizu said, a demand, he said, the lady turned down as she allegedly requested that she first finished a substance she was inhaling to tune up herself for the business of the day.







"The accused maintained that after several hours of his pressurizing her and without any answer, he slept off and woke up before 3:00am and immediately demanded that the accused person leaves the room since the aim of bringing her appeared to be counter-productive.







"At that juncture according to the accused person, the deceased resisted the move and allegedly warned the accused person to beware as she will not succumb to any person’s threat or whatsoever and later headed for a kitchen knife that was seen in the kitchen of Ezeugwu’s room after allegedly biting the accused.







"Ezeugwu further revealed that fight suddenly broke out between the two and as the deceased tried to stab him to death with the kitchen knife, he overpowered her and the kitchen knife went straight to the deceased stomach and finally he stabbed her on the neck region, an act that led to her death,” the PPRO said.







Ezeugwu, according to Amaraizu on discovering that the girl had died wrapped her body, hid her in his room and was fleeing to Lagos before being apprehended by the police who were acting on tip off by the Neighbourhood Watch and other people living in that neighbourhood.