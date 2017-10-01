ATM

A 27 year old company employee , Collins Udeze, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing his girlfriend's ATM card and withdrawing N 170,000 from the account.

Udeze, a resident of Ilasamaja, Mushin, Lagos, is being tried for stealing, assault and threat to life.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. G. B Ekundayo, the accused committed the offences on April 7 at Layi Oyekanmi Street, Mushin.





He said the accused stole N 170 ,000 belonging to Miss Busayo Ogunleke, his girlfriend. "The accused came to his girlfriend ’s house and stole her ATM card and used it to withdraw N 170, 000”





Ekundayo told the court that when the complainant discovered that it was the accused who withdrew her money, she confronted him and demanded her money but the accused beat her up.





"The accused assaulted the complainant by hitting her with an iron rod for confronting him and asking him to return her money"







