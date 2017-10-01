The accused being taken away by Police

A man mourning his wife has caught a male nurse having sex with his wife’s corpse in La Paz, Bolivia.





It was gathered that the man beat the 27-year-old man and then handed him over to the Police.





"I saw what he was doing and hit him. He was moving and he had his trousers down,” the unnamed husband said.





According to Mirror Uk, the suspect, Grover Macuchapi, will face charges of profaning a corpse and obscene acts.





Speaking on the incident, the police chief, Douglas Uzquiano, noted that the incident took place an hour after the patient died at Hospital de Clinicas in La Paz on Monday before being taken to a hospital morgue.





"Relatives of the dead woman had gone to the hospital to cancel a debt they had for the medical treatment she received,” the police chief said. The husband went to the morgue and saw a male nurse having sex with his late wife"





The suspect said the incident came like a trance. "Something happened. It was like a dream" the suspect said.“The next thing I remember was feeling a blow from behind when the woman's husband hit me"



