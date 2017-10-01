



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has sent an appreciation message to President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the immediate disengagement from service of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina.







In a statement in Abuja on Monday, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, described the manner of Maina’s re-engagement and posting as Director to the Ministry of Interior as an affront to law and procedure, a huge insult to Nigerians, and a mockery of the president’s fight against corruption.







The NLC President said the re-engagement of Maina was the height of arrogance and impunity, as he called on the president to institute a full investigation to identify those who played prominent roles in the recall.







"Except those involved in the Mainagate, every other person in Nigeria was aware of the report of the Senate after a painstaking investigation; the refusal of Maina to avail himself to the Senate or the EFCC;







His being declared wanted by the EFCC; his taking refuge in the corridors of power then, complete with a retinue of armed personnel, before his subsequent elopement to a foreign country when power changed hands.







"Maina had all the opportunity to clear his name in court if he felt the Senate and EFCC were biased against him.







"But, he did none of those. Instead, he and his co-conspirators in the new corridors of power elected to do the unthinkable, promote and post him because they think Nigerians have forgotten. It is sickening. It stinks to high heavens.









"As a follow-up action to Mr President’s directive, we at the Nigeria Labour Congress demand a full investigation of the circumstances that led to Maina’s flight and reinstatement; and prosecution on allegations of corruption,” Wabba stated.