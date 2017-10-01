



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the decision of the All Progressive Congress-led administration to reinstate controversial Abdulrasheed Maina comes as no surprise.











According to the party, the federal government’s action is the practical representation of the classic novel by a British author, Jeffery Archer titled “Honour Among Thieves, where he suggested that criminals do not compromise the actions of other criminals.











In a statement released by the former ruling party’s spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in Abuja on Monday, the party warned that the country would soon be consumed by corruption.











He said, "It is in the light of this that the PDP wishes to state that we are not too shocked at the steps taken by the administration of the All Progressives Congress in reinstating a supposed criminal and fugitive, Abdulrasheed Maina to office instead of getting him arrested.













Birds of a feather flock together. "All people of good conscience will not forget in a hurry that Maina, who was given an assignment by the last administration of the PDP to superintend the now defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, dipped his hands into the jar and helped himself to N100 billion of what he was supposed to safeguard.











"With good conscience at fighting corruption, the PDP government then mandated the anti-corruption agencies to perform their constitutional duty. Maina fled, only to resurface in the country four months ago under the Buhari administration.











"As a party of good conscience, we wish to condemn in strongest terms the penchant of the administration of President Buhari to giving safe haven to known criminals while hoodwinking Nigerians that it’s fighting corruption.











"While we are growing fatigued shouting ourselves hoarse in protest against nepotism, a clear form of corruption under this administration which has been elevated to state craft, we are appalled that the reinforcement of financial corruption by this government might soon lead to the demise of this Nation if the Celestial does not intervene.”











Adeyeye also called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.