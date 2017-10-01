



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as absurd attempts by the Federal Government to link him to the return to the country and reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service.

The presidency, in a statement by Garba Shehu on Wednesday, said top officials of the Jonathan administration benefited from the funds Maina allegedly stole from pension funds.

According to Jonathan, the fact that efforts were being made to connect him to the scandal underscored how uncoordinated and rudderless the Buhari administration has become.

Spokesperson to the former President Ikechukwu Eze made this known on Wednesday.

"Are they saying it is President Jonathan that flew him back into Nigeria and promoted him in two levels ahead of where he was as at 2013 when he fled the from civil service?” he said

"They should stop insulting Nigerians or seeing them as fools. "There’s no need to warn that they will bring evidence out or that everything will be revealed on a later date.

"They should present the evidence to Nigerians now. "The Maina family spoke about how he returned to the country and they made it very clear that Buhari officials were the ones that orchestrated his return.”