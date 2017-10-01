



The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari, in the next few days, will take a decision on the controversial reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.







Senior Special Assistant to the president of Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari has received all the reports he requested to enable him take a decision.







He said the president had to restrain himself from making pronouncements too early because other arms and agencies of government were currently investigating the matter and more revelations were made as well.







Shehu said: "As we said in that statement (on Maina’s reinstatement), this is a mess we inherited; the Maina Saga the bribery and the sharing. N24 billion (was what) he took over on the day he took that office.







"When he left, (there was) one million naira left. So, it happened under the watch of the previous administration and that is why we said, morally, they have no right to accuse us.





"What is the Buhari government doing? The President has got all the reports, he is going to take a decision, but this issue is a big one. It’s expanding and we welcome investigation by anyone – the Senate, the House of Representatives.







"Now Maina is back home, he is going to have his day in court. "People just sat down and were receiving cash from that man, knowing full well that it was the police pension that he was sharing. People who ought to investigate him, who ought to send him to trial, are beneficiaries of that heist.







"In the coming days, the President will decide and all of these things will come out.”





