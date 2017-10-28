



We note with total dismay and displeasure the intemperate remarks against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye on the reinstatement of the embattled Abdulhammid Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

We in BMSG, unequivocally condemn the remarks by the PDP spokesman as we reiterate that Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) has been a product of the monumental corruption perpetrated under the past government of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Nigerians will not forget in a hurry that under the administration of former President Jonathan, government officials had field days stealing from the Pension Funds without remorse, a development which increased the woes of hapless pensioneers, many of who died in utter frustration, in years past.

We note that the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari (SSPA), Mallam Garba Shehu, had laid this issue in a proper perspective in his earlier statement, while Nigerians who were abreast of the mismanagement of the Pension Funds by officials of the past administration, could not agree less. We fully align with the position by the President’s spokesman on the case of Mr. Maina, as we stress again that the PDP, which got enmeshed in the Pension Funds scam, was responsible for the reinstatement of Maina, using to a surreptitious means.

To us, it is inconceivable that Prince Adeyeye and his party in the opposition took attention off the tragic and mind boggling stealing of Pension Funds under the Jonathan’s government, which ran into trillions of Naira, as attested to by Mr. Maina, while hastily blaming his return to the service on the government of President Buhari. Indeed, Adeyeye and members of his party should always be mindful that the government of President Buhari has, almost from day one, been relentless in addressing the problem of corruption perpetrated by men and women in the Jonathan’s government, making recoveries of humongous sums of monies in both local and foreign currencies from offenders. The properties being recovered from suspected treasury looters who served the past immediate President are also a testament that the PDP ran a morally bankrupt government, completely overwhelmed by instincts of corruption.

At this juncture, we suggest that rather than playing to the gallery at every point in time, making jaundiced remarks typical of the PDP just to malign the government of President Buhari, the Prince Adeyeye should shift attention to the complex crises bedevilling his party and its integrity deficit which in the first instance, caused its exit from power in 2015 as ensured by more determined Nigerian electorate.

We join well meaning Nigerians in giving kudos to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for fighting to clear the rots left behind by the immediate past government, while all the same, re-building the national economy, raising the bar of national security, building new infrastructure across the federation and in all, giving Nigerians a new lease of life.

Signed:

Hon. Austin Braimoh ( Chairman)

Chief Cassidy Madueke (Secretary)