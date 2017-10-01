



The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has asked the wanted former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Punch reports.

Dambazau's directive is contained in an official correspondence sent to the EFCC by the ministry. It was learnt that the letter was in response to a letter written to the ministry asking that it makes Maina available for questioning.



Sources within the EFCC said the usual procedure for inviting senior government officials is to write to the head of the ministry or agency where the person works.



A source at the EFCC said,“The Ministry of Interior sent a letter to the EFCC on Tuesday informing the commission that it had mandated Maina to make himself available for questioning at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.



"So far, Maina has not made himself available and we are still looking for him" the suspect has also not reported to work since the close of work last Friday.









Also speaking with one of our correspondents on the telephone, the spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that operatives were still on Maina's trail.









He said,“We are still on his trail and he has not yet been arrested" An EFCC source revealed that the commission had limited its search to the Kaduna Kano area.









Dambazau spoke even as Maina's lawyer, Esther Uzoma, said on the telephone on Tuesday that she did not know his whereabouts. When asked if she would cooperate with the authorities to locate him, Uzoma refused to speak further.













Uzoma, who is a human rights activist, said, "I don't know where he Maina is and I cannot speak further"