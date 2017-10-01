



The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has decried the celebration of Treasury looters by Nigerians.

According to Magu, who spoke in a press briefing to sensitise Nigerians about the forthcoming launch of "Corruption Busters" on Friday in Lagos, those celebrating corrupt Nigerians do not know the dastardly implication of the monster on the society.

The EFCC boss, who described corruption as Nigeria’s biggest enemy, said the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility.

"But we must chase them; we must expose them. Let them return the loot to the treasury so that it can be judiciously utilised for our common good,” Magu said.

"If we can sustain this fight with determination for the next one year, we will see a change of attitude in our people. In any case, we are already beginning to see the change of attitude.”

Speaking further, Magu revealed that there are efforts to mobilise Nigerians in diaspora to join in the fight against corruption.



Meanwhile, Ibrahim Magu, has also charged his officers of the commission to go about their duties with professionalism.



He gave the charge on Thursday when he visited the Zonal office of the commission in Benin City, the Edo State capital.



According to him, the anti-graft body is known for upholding some fundamental values which must be tattoed in the hearts of its officers.



"The idea was to see how you are fairing. I am impressed with what I have seen considering the fact that the zone started four months ago,” Magu said.







