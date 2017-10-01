George Weah And T B Joshua

A candidate in the Liberian presidential election, George Weah, on Sunday visited the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Ikotun, Lagos State, to seek the support of Pastor TB Joshua to win the November 7 runoff election.





The ex-footballer, who is the leading candidate in the election, will face Joseph Boakai, the incumbent vice president, in the runoff. It was reported that a former Liberian warlord, Yormie Johnson, and one of the 20 candidates, who participated in the first round of the election, accompanied Weah to the church.









However, the founder of the church , Joshua, in his sermon , said Weah's visit was to pray for a candidate ideal for the country to emerge as winner.









He said, “My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God's choice for his country . He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God's opinion? That is why he is here.









"We are not herbalists or witch doctors; we are people of God. God's choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God's will. "Without God's corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take every movement and action intimation comes first.









"There must be a suggestion from the Spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God move or don't move.





"God's opinion is what we should seek in our country simple! God is the answer, the final. ”

Among the top politicians on the continent who have visited Joshua's church are Tanzania's President, John Magufuli; John Atta Mills, the late Ghanaian President; Joyce Banda, a former President of Malawi; Morgan Tsvangarai, and the South African opposition leader, Julius Malema.













