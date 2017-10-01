|Sen Misau
The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama on Monday adjourned until Thursday the arraignment of the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau, who was charged by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation with making injurious falsehood against the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.
The arraignment initially scheduled for Monday could not go on as the prosecution had yet to serve the charges on the defendant. The trial judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, who is the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, advised the prosecution represented by Mr. Saleh Barkum and Aminu Alilu, both of the AGF office to make another attempt to serve the defendant.
Justice Bello sat in chambers on Monday but allowed journalists to cover the proceedings. Speaking for the prosecution, Mr. Barkum had urged the court to issue a summons to be served on Misau. But the judge declined the request insisting that criminal proceedings did not necessarily have to start on a hostile note. The judge said, “It is when you saw him and he deliberately avoided service that is when you can ask for summons. “It is better you make him to come voluntarily, you don’t have to be hostile. “It is a question of establishing your case.”
The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had on October 10 filed five counts marked FCT/HC/CR/345/2017, before the FCT High Court in Abuja, accusing Misau, a retired Deputy Superintend of Police, five counts of making “injurious falsehood” of corruption and unethical practices against the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force in the media.
