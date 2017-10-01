Nigerians have been urged to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari, two years after he took office as commander in chief.





The Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Kabiru Gaya, made the call on Sunday in Russia.





He spoke on the sidelines of the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly on at St. Petersburg.





Gaya insists that the present administration is working towards entrenching good governance.



The Vice President of the IPU in Africa further called on Nigerians to engage in constructive criticism of government policies rather than castigating the leadership.





"When you have a leader, you pray hard for them because if you keep on castigating your leader, you will only end up frustrating them or hurrying to take bad decisions,” he said.



