» » Late Prof. Dora Akunyili’s Daughter Njideka Wins 2017 MacArthur Genius ($625,000) Award
Posted date: Friday, October 13, 2017


Former NAFDAC Boss,Late Dora Akunyili's Daughter Njideka Akunyili Crosby, a visual artist whose works on paper combine collage, drawing, painting, printmaking, and photo transfers has been announced as one of the recipient’s of the 2017 MacArthur Fellowship/genius grant alongside 23 others.

MacArthur Fellowships are bestowed upon “talented individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction". This year’s fellows include musicians, historians, authors, artists, designers, scientists, a journalist, and human rights strategist.

The fellowship is a $625,000 unrestricted award.

***and some people are jumping upandan expecting Nigeria to give them handouts

Former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili's Daughter Njideka Wins 2017 MacArthur Genius ($625,000) Award

