Few days ago i raised an alarm over the deplorable potholes across some parts of Lagos especially around Oba Akran that's almost turning into death traps.I even asked for the sack of the Head of the Agency responsible for this.The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akinwumi Ambode Habib Aruna responded that something is to be done about it..Truly to his words,i just visited Oba Akran Avenue ,Ikeja today,here are the men of the Public Works department fixing the road....They've started from the Guinness part of the road..Who said we don't have a listening government in Lagos?.. .. By Chris Kehinde Nwandu