



The Federal Government has commiserated with U.S. Government over shootings that claimed 59 lives and left over 500 people wounded.







The attack, which was carried out by a 68-years-old man, took place at a country music concert in the Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a statement by his Spokesperson Tope Elias-Fatile on Tuesday in Abuja described the shootings as ”senseless".









"This dastardly attack that led to the death of 59 persons and left 527 others injured has been reported as the deadliest shooting by a lone man in modern U.S. history.







"Truly, it was an act of evil. Nigeria commends the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and others for their swift intervention by curtailing the incident, which would have claimed more lives.







"Nigerian Government stands with the rest of the world in condemning, in the strongest terms, the killing of innocent people who have been deprived of their fundamental right to life,” the statement said.