The management of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos said it will inaugurate a taskforce to relocate Bureau De Change (BDC) and car hire operators, and to check the activities of miscreants within the environment.





This follows the recent certification of the airport, the Manager, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba said yesterday.





She said the committee would be set up to improve the status of the airport through regulating activities of various stakeholders and users at the airports.





Hundreds of registered BDC operators currently operate at the international airport close to the Limousine car parks but the management is said to be looking for a tidier location for them.





However, some of the BDC operators who spoke to our correspondent yesterday said they are yet to be notified about the proposed relocation.





She added that all vehicles will be moved in to the newly constructed car park to ensure that no body violates the law. She explained that accredited car hire operators will also be moved to a conducive area, stressing that cab operators soliciting for passengers at the terminal will be soon eradicated.





Shin-Aba said all accredited airport car hire operators would be fitted with communication gadgets to be coordinated by their officials on picking and dropping off passengers at the airport.