



Last week, there was a rumor making the rounds on social media that the Adewole police station in Kwara state had been closed down by some soldiers on suspicion that the station was being used to carry out ritual activities.











In a statement released the state Police Public Relations Officer, Dsp Ajayi Okasanmi, the command denied the claim. Read the statement below.





It has come rudely though, to the notice of the Kwara State Police Command the false and malicious rumour making the rounds of the sacking of the 'D' Divisional Police Headquarters, Adewole Ilorin by soldiers over an allegation that the premises of the police station was used for rituals.









According to the false claim, a child to one army officer was kidnapped and taken to the station for ritual purposes.









The rumour could not have deserved any response from the command but for the concerns shown by friends of the Command who believes rightly that such could never happen in the Command.









To this end, the Command is using this medium to debunk such rumour as a figment of the imagination of the bearers, the Command statutory duty is to protect lives and property of the citizens, prevent, detect, apprehend and prosecute offenders and that we shall hold tightly to.









Kwarans are assured of their safety at all times, while they are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without fear. The command wishes Kwarans a happy independence anniversary, please.