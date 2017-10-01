Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has called on the military to direct its“operations Python Dance and Crocodile Smile in areas where herdsmen are killing people and destroying farmlands.

He made this call in a statement on Monday.



Fayose said:“If the Federal Government does not want to be seen as protecting the Fulani herdsmen, attention of the Army’s python that is dancing in the Southeast and crocodile that is smiling in the Southwest and South South should be focused on the killer herdsmen.





"The moment a state governor begins to raise alarm as done by Governor Ortom, those playing ostrich to the Fulani herdsmen menace should know that they can no longer pretend that all is well.”





Fayose accused the Federal Government of backing the herdsmen, saying that those who breed cattles should provide feeds for them.





"Like I have maintained, pastoralists do not have rights to destroy other people’s farmlands, invade homes and rape people’s wives and daughters?” he asked.



