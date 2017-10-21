Mohammed Dakingari

A Court of Appeal in Kebbi has found the state's Accountant-General Mohammed Dakingari guilty of N1.6bn fraud and sentenced him to 70yrs in prison.





According to the EFCC, a Kebbi State High Court had earlier discharged and acquitted Dakingari, but the Court of Appeal yesterday overruled it and upheld appeal of EFCC.





Dakingari was initially arrested and detained by the EFCC in Abuja back in 2013 for allegedly using a company that is wholly owned by him, Beal Construction Nigeria Limited, to award various contracts to himself.