Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Kebbi State's Accountant-General Sentence To 70 Years In Prison For 1.6bn Fraud
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, October 21, 2017 / comment : 0

Mohammed Dakingari
A Court of Appeal in Kebbi has found the state's Accountant-General Mohammed Dakingari guilty of N1.6bn fraud and sentenced him to 70yrs in prison.

According to the EFCC, a Kebbi State High Court had earlier discharged and acquitted Dakingari, but the Court of Appeal yesterday overruled it and upheld appeal of EFCC.


Dakingari was initially arrested and detained by the EFCC in Abuja back in 2013 for allegedly using a company that is wholly owned by him, Beal Construction Nigeria Limited, to award various contracts to himself.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú