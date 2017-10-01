Three women and 14 others lost their lives following the recent boat mishap in Jalbabu in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi state.





The incident which occurred last Monday at about 12 noon had about 60 passengers onboard a ferry from Jalababu in Yauri LGA of Kebbi to Tatebu in Bura LGA, Niger state.



The Council Chairman, Yauri LGA, Hon.Musa Muhammad told the agency's assessment team led by the Head Nema Sokoto Operations Office, Mal. Suleiman Muhammad that 17 people have so far been rescued.

He however lamented that continuous search and rescue operations by local divers is still going on to ascertain the casualties figures.



Meanwhile, the agency will continue monitoring the operations for an updates on the incidents







