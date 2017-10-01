The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has sacked five of his Commissioners for failure to perform to expectations and replaced them.



According to reports, those that were sacked include Professor Kabiru Dandago, Shehu Haruna Lambu, Barrister Haruna Muhammad Fallali, Zubaida Damaka Abubakar.



The newly appointed commissioners are Aminu Mukthar Dan Amu as new finance Commissioner, Engr Aminu Aliyu as commissioner for Works, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad as Commissioner for Justice, Aishatu Jaafar as Commissioner for Budget and Planning, while Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso was appointed into a new Ministry of Special Duties.



"I will like to see you taking headlong the duties assigned to you with diligence courage and above all selfless believes and this should be done devoid of any corrupt tendencies and laxity” Ganduje told the new Commissioners.





The Governor through a letter sent to Kano State House of Assembly has requested the House to screen the six persons for Commissioner seats in the state executive council.

The letter was read during Tuesday plenary by the House speaker, Rt Hon. Yusif Abdullahi Ata to the members for their recommendations and adaptations.