The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, on Tuesday met and shared their views on the Nigerian petroleum industry and how to improve it.





The duo, the centre of an ongoing schism surrounding allegations of insubordination and financial impropriety, were present at the ongoing Nigerian Economic Summit.





Their meet happened during the Energy Policy Committee breakout session in Abuja.





Baru, who was seated when the Minister arrived the venue, stood from his seat to go and exchange pleasantries with Kachikwu.





Kachikwu, during the session, had to leave and was represented by Baru till his return later during the session. Both men were seen having a discussion at the end of the day as they both prepared to take their leave.





Where Kachikwu stated the federal government’s readiness to ease doing business in the petroleum sector after acknowledging how hard it is to function in it, Baru listed the diverse opportunities available in the sector.





He (Baru), highlighted the opportunities in the forthcoming marginal oil fields bid round, stating that the successful completion of the process would present a veritable opportunity for Nigeria to grow its crude oil output and create employment.



