Aminu Atiku, son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, has been freed from transit cell by a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

He was remanded for allegedly disobeying a court order.





Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye had on 11 October made the order over the custody of eight year old Amir, whom he accused of taking away from the custody of his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.





When the matter came up yesterday for the discharge of ’emergency, evacuation protection order made by the court, lawyer to Atiku’s son told the court that the parties wanted to settle out of court.





Responding, Bolori’s lawyer, Nwabuzor Okoh, denied receiving any notification or information from the respondent to settle the matter out of court.





Thus, Magistrate Ayeye cited Atiku for contempt of court order made on 11 October, and ordered that he should be remanded at the transit cell, while the case was stepped down pending when he produces the boy.





Fatimo and Aminu were divorced in 2011, and the children were initially with their mother, with plans that the children would spend vacations with their father.





However, in one of the holidays in 2013, Aminu requested that they be released to him for a vacation abroad, after which he refused to let the kids return to their mother.





Atiku’s son was released after the eight year old boy was produced in court. In addition, the mother was granted custody of the boy for 10 days.





But the court stated that it would decide a permanent residence for the boy and his sister, after the 10 days.



