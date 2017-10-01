VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan doled out N100 billion and $295 million in cash within two weeks before the 2015 elections.





Speaking on Friday at the Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference, Osinbajo said the massive looting of Jonathan’s administration is responsible for the economic hardship the country is experiencing.





The vice president said the federal government decided to borrow to fund the budget because the nation’s earning had dropped and millions of Naira are still unaccounted for in the last administration.





Osinbajo said: ”It is easy to say how come we don’t have money or why are we borrowing money? If you as an individual have N1million and somebody stole N900,000 from it, you won’t ask the question how come I am poor? You will immediately tie the theft of your money to your poverty.





"When we came in, we had a foreign reserve of $32 billion, but there was $15billion used for defence contract that was unaccounted for.



