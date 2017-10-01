Select Menu

» » » John Kalu Okiyi,Ezuche Ubani,22 Others Make List Of Abia Commissioners Designate
Posted date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Full List of Abia State Commissioner Nominees

1. Dr. Eme Okoro SSG (Bende)
2. Rt Hon CO Enweremadu
3. Ikechukwu Anyatonwu (Isiala Ngwa)
4. Objnna Ekekwe  (Isuikuwato)
5. Eziuche Ubani (Obingwa)
6. Uche Ihediwa (Obingwa)
7. Obinna Ogbonna (Osisioma)
8. John Ahukanna
9. John Okiyi Kalu (Ohafia)
10. Chinedum Elechi
11. Chidiebere Nwoke (Umuahia North)
12. Dr Aham Uko
13. Charles Ogbonna (Umuahia North)
14 Rt. Hon. Asiforo OKERE (Ukwa)
15. Chizuru kanu (Aba South)
16. Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji (Aba South)
17. Rt. Hon. Uzor Azubuike (Isiala Ngwa)
18. Thaddeus Imo State
18. Gab Igboko (Arochukwu)
18. Obike Mascot
(Bende)
19. Barr James Okpara (Bende)
20. Henry Iko (Ikwuano)
21. Lady Elizabeth Uhuegbu
22. Fabian Nwankwo
23. Precious Achumba
24. Kate Onyemaechi

