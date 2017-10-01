The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state disgraced the Igbos by erecting a statue of South African President Jacob Zuma.





Okorocha unveiled a statue of Zuma during his visit to the state last weekend.





APGA, in a statement released on Sunday, accused Okorocha of wasting a humongous amount to erect the statue while workers in the state are being owed salaries.





Similarly, they accused the South African President of supporting the xenophobic attacks, mostly affecting the Igbo.



The party said Okorocha “failed imolites and the entire igbo race for honouring Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa with a chieftaincy title in imo State.



