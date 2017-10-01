Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state over the weekend unveiled a N500m President Jacob Zuma statue during the South African leader’s visit to Nigeria.



Zuma’s popularity in back home has drastically dropped in the wake of corruption allegations against the president.



But governor Okorocha thinks quite differently. He said,“We have decided to honour you for your love for education, though you were deprived in your early days in life but you are working to make sure that every poor child went to school".



In addition, Zuma was given a chieftaincy title and conferred with the Imo Merit Award, the highest award the state gives to distinguished individuals.



The development has stirred discussions among Nigerians who see it as a step too far and a waste of resources.



Here are reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:

According to @sire_liljosh, “Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, you see a Nigerian Governor erecting a statue for Jacob Zuma while owing his state workers salary.





For @Omojuwa , “Rochas Okorocha should have just stayed a benevolent billionaire. A statue for Jacob Zuma is the height of insanity at a time like this"



Also, petral ayomide @sexypetral1 tweeted that “First it was a billboard of handshake with Obama now Statue of Jacob Zuma, what next? Sense fall on Rochas"



