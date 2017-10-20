Terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) has issued a threat to Lionel Messi and Neymar in a recent image they released.





In the image, the duo are portrayed to have been executed with Messi lying on the ground next to an ISIS flag and a jihadist standing over a kneeling Neymar.





The photoshopped picture is accompanied by the message: “You will not enjoy security until we live it in Muslim countries.”





ISIS has issued a couple of threats targeted at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.



Just last week, they released an image of an ISIS fighter and a bomb carrying the group’s flag in front of Volgograd Arena, one of the tournament venues.





Messi had already been threatened in another ISIS poster earlier this week.





Both players are set to feature for their teams, Brazil for Neymar and Argentina for Brazil, in the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

