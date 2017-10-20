Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 / comment : 0

Isaac Success
Isaac Success has posted a picture of himself on social media, announcing he has an injury.
The Watford man was arrested by the UK Police for asking for a refund after paying four commercial escort to have fun with him.
However, the 21 year old striker did not comment on the issue. Instead, he went ahead to tell his followers about his injury, wishing himself a quick recovery.

"10 days less" the former U-17 World Cup winner wrote.“Few weeks left. God is great. Soon be back. Goodnight fans.”

