



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday accused people it identifed as Igbo contractors for trying to scuttle the Biafra secession quest.







The group said this desire to stifle the actualisation of Biafra is duue to the businessmen’s hatred of the successes recorded by IPOB. This is contained in a statement released by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful.







He decried the attack by Nigerian security operatives. The attacks, according to him, were uncalled for as IPOB was strictly using non-violence as its tool of agitation.









Pointing to the sociopoliical Igbo group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, governors of the region and Igbos in Abuja as the detractors, Powerful said IPOB, with help of their leader, Kanu, will not cease in its bid for secession.











He said, “From inception of this noble and globally respected family of IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, our sole mission has been to restore Biafra.











We know that freedom from the concocted contraption called Nigeria is an expensive undertaking, both in terms of human life and resources.









"It was the Nigerian government and her security operatives that brought violence into the Biafran agitation, not IPOB. Should IPOB decide to engage in armed struggle at a future date, the world must hold the government of Buhari, Igbo governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo responsible.

“They brought war and death to us and they will one day, in the not too distant future, reap what they sowed.







“We remain resolute in our quest for independence, no matter the high level of genocide.”