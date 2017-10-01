



A lady identified as Bose Christopher has been arrested alongside her side-boyfriend for alleged involvement in cult activities few hours to her wedding in Abeokuta.







The bride, her boyfriend and other cultists were arrested by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, during the initiation of cult members in a hotel.







Speaking to Premium Times, Miss Bose admitted that she went to the party where they were arrested with her boyfriend and also confessed that she was supposed to have her wedding introduction the next day.









“It is true, I went with my boyfriend to the party and it is also true that my wedding introduction was scheduled to hold the following day I went to the ceremony with my boyfriend,” she said.









However, she denied being a member of the cult group or knowing that her boyfriend, who she claimed she started a relationship with two weeks earlier, was a cultist.









"I met my boyfriend about two weeks ago and I never knew he is a cult member. He just called me after I closed my shop to join him at the party" she said.









Miss Bose who claimed to be a fashion designer, revealed that her intended husband had since stopped communicating with her since her arrest by the police.