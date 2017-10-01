INIKPI the legendary Princess, the much anticipated epic by Abubakar Yakubu aka Abking is finally set to premiere on Friday October 27, 2017 at the prestigious Silverbird Cinema.

Inikpi film is based on a true life story of the only beloved daughter of Attah Ayegba, paramount King of Igala Kingdom in Kogi State, who willingly accepted to be buried alive to save her people and Kingdom.

It is regarded as one of the biggest stories from Igalaland and indeed the middle belt zone.

The high budget film is directed by the Prolific director, Chico Ejiro and features mixture of new and veteran Nollywood stars I.e; Alexx Ekubo, Esther Audu, Salisu Chenemi, Segun Arinze, Jummai Joseph, Nobert Young, Abubakar Yakub, Angela Phillip, April Victoria Atodo and host of others.

It promises to be a grand event as prominent Igala sons and daughters have indicated their willingness to attend and support their own.

Leading the high net worth individuals expected at the premiere is top politician, legal luminary and business icon, Barrister Halima Alfa, as the Mother of the day while special guests shall include Dr. Victor Alewo Adoji, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, HE, Aisha Audu, Musa Wada, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, Media Guru, Muhammed Ibrahim, Alh.Kabiru Haruna, Dr. Ibrahim Wada, Capt. & Mrs. Yakubu amongst other prominent Nigerians.

INIKPI film has Just been nominated in five categories in the Best of Nollywood Awards, BON and in two categories in ZAAFA UK awards.