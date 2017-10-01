



The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) on Friday announced the indefinite suspension of the Kaduna state local government elections.





Saratu Dikko, the chairman of the state commission, made the announcement after an emergency meeting with the state House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary in Kaduna.





The state local government election was earlier slated to hold on December 30. “The elections have been postponed". she told newsmen after the meeting.





According to her, the postponement was necessary as the assembly has not passed the new law to guide the election.“So when the law is passed and signed into law by the governor we will make a new announcement on the election" she said.





Kantiok Ishaku, chairman of the committee, also said it was erroneous for the commission to announce a date for local council elections when the assembly had not concluded work on the law for the election.



"We have told them to tarry a while until the necessary amendment to the Independent Electoral Commission Law of 2012 is concluded". the chairman said.



