Dr Boboye Oyeyemi







The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised Nigerians to be responsible on the road as the nation's 57th Independence anniversary celebrations get underway.



Its Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, gave the advice in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday.



Oyeyemi reminded road users that festive periods such as this are usually characterised by increase in vehicular and human traffic especially on routes leading to and from public places.



According to him, defensive driving should be the watchword around stadiums, event centres, places of worship, restaurants, clubs, parks and other relaxation spots.



While wishing Nigerians happy celebrations, Oyeyemi reminded them that only the living celebrate, hence the need to avoid reckless behaviours on the highways.



Specifically, he urged motorists to drive safely with adequate consideration of other road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

"They should eschewing road rage, drunk driving, phoning on wheel, overloading, speeding and dangerous driving, among other road vices," he advised.