



The United States has congratulated Nigeria on the commemoration of its independence anniversary on 1 October, 2017.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, made this known on Saturday in a statement.

Tillerson pointed out that the U.S. has an enduring and mutual partnership with Nigeria that is beneficial to both countries.



He said the U.S. is committed to supporting Nigeria in its fight to defeat Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.



The statement read in part: ”On behalf of the American people, I congratulate the Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian people as you celebrate your national independence on October 1.



"The U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on our shared priorities of security, economic prosperity, and good governance; and is strengthened by innovation, trade, and optimism for the future.



"The United States also reaffirms its commitment to support efforts to help rebuild the lives of the millions affected by the violence, and to provide a better future for all Nigerians.



"We offer our best wishes to the people of Nigeria in your commemoration of the 57th anniversary of your independence.”