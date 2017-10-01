Include Presidency Cabal, APC Members In Looters’ List...Sen Sani Tells Buhari
The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District , Senator Shehu Sani, has urged the Federal Government not to limit the names of treasury looters being compiled for publication to members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party .
Shehu Sani who spoke figuratively in a Facebook post on Friday , said the list should include members of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the cabal suspected to be in the Presidency .
The post read, “The Federal Government’ s decision to publish the names of looters is commendable . Hope the ‘ call - up ’ list will not be limited to the ageing ‘ Umbrella United’ players, but will include those in the ‘ Broomers FC ’ and ‘ Paris Saint Germain ’ and ‘ Dynamo Cabal FC ’ players . ”
While the APC was figuratively referred to as the broom party , PDP was referred to as the umbrella party .
The lawmaker had also alleged that there was a cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’ s government in a recent interview .
President Buhari had reportedly directed ministries, departments and agencies to compile names of public officials who embezzled government funds and from whom some loot had been recovered .
Making the disclosure on Wednesday, the Executive Director , Socio- Economic Rights and Accountability Project , Mr . Adetokunbo Mumuni , after a meeting with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation , Mr. Abubakar Malami ( SAN ), had said Buhari’ s directive was in response to an order by the Federal High Court, Lagos , directing the Federal Government to publish the names of looters and how much was recovered from each of them .
