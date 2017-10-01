Ekiti State Governor ,Ayo Fayose

The nodal town of Ifaki Ekiti will be hosting leading Nigerians who have made an impact in the area of community development from different parts of the nation. According to a release by the publicity unit of the organizers, the Ifaki Progressive Union(IPU) the award and recognition is to draw attention to the crying need for focused grassroots investment by high net worth Nigerians, including corporates.





The town believes that by investing in local communities, the pressure on the urban areas from rural-urban migration will be relaxed and youths and other categories of Nigerians will benefit immensely from initiatives in different aspects of the local economy, reducing crimes and aberrant behavior. Those to be honored are top notch investors in Education, health, manufacturing and other areas. The organizing committee will be releasing the final list as soon as all protocol requirements have been met.





This year's Ifaki Day promises to set a new standard with several innovative Programmes billed to engage and excite both locals and visitors. This years event will feature Carvival like Private Hospitality Booths(PHB). The booths are available to corporates and invidual stakeholders who can use the exclusivity provided to host and cater to their invitees in addition to marketing their products to the thousands of visitors who usually come from far and wide. Many stakeholders and business interests are already showing great interest in the innovative products and organizers are confident that the concept will be a sellout. The concept also provides opportunity for corporate and family branding of the booths at grassroots rates as low as N20,000.





According to Dayo Adetunmbi, chairman of Heavy Liftings Nigeria, and head of the organizing committee, this is just a tip of the ice-berg, "I can only encourage all our stakeholders, indigenes and friends not to miss this years Ifaki Day celebrations on Saturday November 5. It's a 3 day event climaxing on that saturday and it's loaded with exciting activities covering health, entertainment, the Community Gold Medal(CGM) award and many other initiatives. It promises to show the way forward in organizing community days that engage and excite.